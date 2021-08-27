Harvard's new chaplain is an atheist. Is that a contradiction?

The motto of Harvard University, which might as well be tattooed on aspirants to the American upper class, is "veritas." For those who never learned the Latin that was once part of the standard curriculum, that means "truth." It seems like an obvious fit for the nation's most prominent institution of higher learning. Isn't pursuing truth what a university is all about? But the motto's history isn't so simple. Although it appeared in several versions following Harvard's establishment in 1643, most stressed the theological character of the truth to which the college was devoted. "Veritas Christo et Ecclesiae" — truth for Christ and Church — read one version. "In Christam Gloriam" — to the glory of Christ — went another. The one word version was adopted in the late 19th century, partly at the urging of poet Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. A surprising announcement on Thursday revived tensions between Harvard's original mission and its more recent secular orientation. The association of more than 30 Harvard chaplains representing a wide range of religious communities elected Greg Epstein as their new leader. The surprise isn't that Epstein is not a Christian, an element of Harvard's heritage that the university hasn't stressed for decades. It's that he doesn't believe in God at all. An atheist chaplain seems like a contradiction in terms. Epstein's life work is to convince people that it's not. An ordained "humanist rabbi," Epstein doesn't oppose religious texts, ideas, or practices. But he argues that people who doubt the existence of supernatural forces need their own ways of inculcating virtues, exploring the meaning of life, and sustaining communities that can extend through generations.

In his 2009 book Good Without God, Epstein contrasts this approach to two rival forms of non-belief. One is "antagonistic atheism" associated with figures like Marx, Nietzsche, and the so-called New Atheists of the early 2000s. The antagonistic project tries to expose religious teachings as primitive myths at best and, at worst, intentional lies used to justify exploitation. Its goal is the liberation of humanity from superstition. One problem with this approach is that it hasn't delivered on the promise to replace ignorance with truth. Modern natural science undermined, or at least complicated, many traditional religious beliefs. Yet it doesn't answer questions about the origin of the material world, the basis of human consciousness, or the meaning of "uncanny" experiences that gave rise to those beliefs in the first place. Another issue is that antagonistic atheism can be counterproductive. Rather than persuading believers, polemics against religion are most effective in polarizing the whole subject. In the 19th century, antagonistic atheism helped legitimize the public expression of non-belief. But it also encouraged fundamentalist reactions that was more hostile to ideals of reason and freedom than the orthodoxies that the skeptics attacked. Finally, antagonistic atheists have a way of swapping one dogma for another. The most dramatic example is Marxism, which rejected any appeal to divine redemption while promulgating a philosophy of history leading to the ultimate triumph of justice on earth. Scholars dispute whether such movements are properly described as "political religions," a term coined in the 1930s by the German political theorist Eric Voegelin, but there is at least an analogy between religious movements and modern ideologies. For these reasons, antagonistic atheism is probably a dead end. The main alternative is more subtle. What Epstein calls "reconstructionism" doesn't try to refute religion. Rather, it seeks to reinterpret religious sources and doctrines in ways that dispense with appeals to miraculous events or supernatural beings. Epstein has some respect for reconstructionism, which can be traced back to ancient philosophy. Yet he sees it as dishonest, at least in recent versions. Unlike antagonistic atheists, religious reconstructionists continue to talk about God and may even identify with traditional creeds and communities. What they mean by God, though, is so different from the personal deity of Biblical monotheism that it's a kind of pious fraud to suggest they're the same thing. Epstein's humanism avoids this deception. As the book's title proclaims, he wants to be good without God. Even as he rejects theology, though, Epstein argues that religious practices such as ritual, meditation, or textual study meet irreducible human needs that conventional atheists neglect. At Harvard and in his previous position as leader of the Humanist Community Project, Epstein organized interfaith dialogues, weekly services including sermons, musical performances and other activities that resemble traditional worship without appealing to a personal deity. He also provides counseling to students facing personal or ethical problems, much like a rabbi, minister, or imam.