Feature

The Week contest: Space race

Richard B.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
July 16, 2021

This week's question:  Richard Branson reached the edge of space in a Virgin Galactic rocket this week, just days before Amazon founder Jeff Bezos planned to do the same in his Blue Origin shuttle. If Hollywood were to make a comedy about a space race among billionaires, what should it title the film?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Vax anthem

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Space race" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 20. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 30 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on July 23. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

  • Magazine

