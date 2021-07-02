Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Vax anthem

Foo Fighters.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
July 2, 2021

This week's question: The Foo Fighters recently played to a capacity crowd of 20,000 vaccinated-only fans at New York's Madison Square Garden, the first concert at the iconic arena in more than a year. If the band were to rewrite a rock song and turn it into a pro-vaccination anthem, what should the track be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Vax anthem" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 13. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 23 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on July 16. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

  • Magazine

