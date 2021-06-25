Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Seafood high

A lobster.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
June 25, 2021

This week's question: Scientists at the University of California, San Diego have been studying the effects of cannabis on lobsters, inspired by a Maine restaurateur who experimented with getting lobsters high to see if it would make for a more humane execution. If the restaurateur were to open a new eatery that specializes in stoned seafood dishes, what name should she give the business?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Booze rescue

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Seafood high" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 29. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 9 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on July 2. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week. 

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

