Twitter permanently bans Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account

Twitter permanently suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Sunday due to violations of the social media site's policy on COVID-19 misinformation.

The New York Times reports that she was banned after she tweeted out "a misleading chart that pulled information from a government database of unverified raw data called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, a decades-old system that relies on self-reported cases from patients and health care providers" in an attempt to prove that Americans are dying from the COVID vaccine at high rates.

According to Twitter, this was Greene's fifth "strike." Content moderators had previously handed strikes to the controversial first-term congresswoman over tweets asserting that vaccines were "failing" and that COVID only harms the old and obese. She was also temporarily banned in July over claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to CNN, only Greene's personal account (@mtgreenee) has been banned. Her official congressional account (@RepMTG) remains active.

Greene reacted to the news by posting on the messaging app Telegram that Twitter "is an enemy to America and can't handle the truth."

Ohio Senate candidate and Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance (R) echoed her sentiment. "From Russiagate to COVID to Kyle Rittenhouse, disinformation is not just allowed but promoted on the tech platforms. Only when something threatens the regime does it get censored," he tweeted.

In another Tweet, he wrote that Twitter and other big tech companies "need to be crushed."

Congressional candidate Holly McCormack, one of several Democrats running to unseat Green in 2022, took a more lighthearted approach. "Unlike Marjorie Taylor Greene," she tweeted, "I still have a Twitter account."