Ex-Trump official Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter roll

North Carolina has removed former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from its voter rolls amid an investigation into whether or not he committed voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election, the Asheville Citizen-Times reports Wednesday.

Meadows, who served under former President Donald Trump, was on Monday "administratively removed" from the poll book by the Macon County Board of Elections "after documentation indicated he lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there," North Carolina Board of Elections Spokesperson Patrick Gannon said in a statement, per the The New York Times.

Macon County Board of Elections Director Melanie Thibault told the Citizen-Times she removed Meadows from the county's active voter list when she found out he was registered in both Virginia and North Carolina. Thibault also said Virginia had not informed North Carolina of the double registry, more than likely because they weren't aware.

In March, The New Yorker and Raleigh station WRAL reported that Meadows and his wife and had registered to vote in 2020 using an address for a mobile home in Macon County, North Carolina. The pair allegedly rented the mobile home that same year, but rarely, if ever, visited, a claim corraborated by the home's former landlord. That said, state records show Meadows voted absentee by mail from that address in 2020, the Times notes.

Perhaps ironically, Meadows served as a key mouthpiece in amplifying Trump's repeated and baseless claims of widespread and outcome-altering voter fraud in 2020. Prior to working for the ex-president, Meadows represented North Carolina in Congress.