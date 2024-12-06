Content funding on The Week

At Future Publishing we rely on advertising and subscriptions to keep bringing you the content you love to read. The majority of the content on The Week is created solely by our editorial team, but on occasion we also work with external partners to create content we hope our readers will find interesting and useful.

In some cases, advertisers support us in producing content. This content is labelled so you can see who has funded it and how it was created. We use the label on the page to clarify the advertiser’s involvement in the content.

"Sponsor content created with…" or "Advertisement Feature"

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Articles that are labelled "Sponsor content created with…" or "Advertisement Feature" are paid for and reviewed by a commercial partner. They may be produced by the client or by staff employed by The Week. This is commercial content and so is subject to the Advertising Standards Authority regulations in the UK and Federal Trade Commission regulations in the US.

"Presented By…" or "Sponsored By…"

Articles that are labelled as "Presented By…" or "Sponsored By…" are independent editorial articles, created by writers employed by The Weekthat have been funded through the support of a commercial partner. When planning this content, the editorial team may find alignment with a funding partner on the topic and the headline of the article but the article is not subject to any client review in advance of its publish date. This content abides by the Editors' Code of Practice from the Independent Press Standards Organisation in the UK and Federal Trade Commission regulations in the US.

If the commercial partner receives a sponsored section within a larger editorial article editorial article, that section will have a clear "Sponsor Content" label.