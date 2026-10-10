Esther Rantzen obituary: TV presenter and campaigner, who founded Childline

Broadcaster became a household name with ‘That’s Life!’ before using her platform to advance social causes, shining a spotlight on child abuse

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Esther Rantzen
Rantzen
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Esther Rantzen was an energetic and incisive broadcaster with a breezy, cool-edged demeanour. She became a household name in the 1970s on “That’s Life!”. Broadcast on Sunday evenings, the consumer-rights show attracted up to 20 million viewers in its heyday, and received 10,000 letters a week. The show became required viewing for MPs who wanted to get an insight into the issues likely to be preoccupying their constituents – from the cruel transportation of veal calves and the shortage of transplant organs to the dangers of undercooked kidney beans.

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