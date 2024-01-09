'In this divisive election year, Facebook must crack down on audio deepfakes'

Facebook's Tolerance for Audio Deepfakes Is Absurd

Parmy Olson in Bloomberg

"In the same amount of time it would take to toast a slice of bread", says Parmy Olson in Bloomberg, Joe Biden's voice could be cloned and shared on Facebook. The platform would then "slap a warning label" on the audio clip "but leave it up" – an "antiquated policy" that "could prove disastrous in a divisive election year", because fake audio "can have a more sinister effect" than faked video.

Sadiq Khan's magic money tree

The Telegraph editorial board

In "good news" for London commuters, planned Tube strikes have been called off after Mayor Sadiq Khan "managed to conjure up an extra £30 million to offer the RMT" union, says The Telegraph editorial board. The "bad news" is that this is merely a "foretaste of a Labour government prepared to punish the taxpayer and push up borrowing to appease their union paymasters".

Sunak's sunlit uplands do not exist – not for me, you, or the Tories

Andrew Fisher on the i news site

Rishi Sunak and his government are "spinning" a "narrative" that we are entering the "sunlit uplands", writes Andrew Fisher, the Labour Party's former executive director of policy, for the i news site. But the reality "remains grim", with stealth taxes, council tax and rent hikes and a cost-of-living crisis. What UK households need is "more security", which is why "it's never been more important to join a union, whether that's a trade union or a tenants' union".

The New York Times has lost the plot – and I should know

Suzanne Moore in The Telegraph

Whether Taylor Swift "is as gay as a window" is "none of my business", says Suzanne Moore in The Telegraph. What "is my business is when respectable news organisations muddle opinion, polemicism and reporting". And "what I find alarming" is The New York Times's decision to publish a "huge essay speculating on a celebrity's sexuality based on nothing but fantasy".

