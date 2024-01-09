'In this divisive election year, Facebook must crack down on audio deepfakes'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
Facebook's Tolerance for Audio Deepfakes Is Absurd
Parmy Olson in Bloomberg
"In the same amount of time it would take to toast a slice of bread", says Parmy Olson in Bloomberg, Joe Biden's voice could be cloned and shared on Facebook. The platform would then "slap a warning label" on the audio clip "but leave it up" – an "antiquated policy" that "could prove disastrous in a divisive election year", because fake audio "can have a more sinister effect" than faked video.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sadiq Khan's magic money tree
The Telegraph editorial board
In "good news" for London commuters, planned Tube strikes have been called off after Mayor Sadiq Khan "managed to conjure up an extra £30 million to offer the RMT" union, says The Telegraph editorial board. The "bad news" is that this is merely a "foretaste of a Labour government prepared to punish the taxpayer and push up borrowing to appease their union paymasters".
Sunak's sunlit uplands do not exist – not for me, you, or the Tories
Andrew Fisher on the i news site
Rishi Sunak and his government are "spinning" a "narrative" that we are entering the "sunlit uplands", writes Andrew Fisher, the Labour Party's former executive director of policy, for the i news site. But the reality "remains grim", with stealth taxes, council tax and rent hikes and a cost-of-living crisis. What UK households need is "more security", which is why "it's never been more important to join a union, whether that's a trade union or a tenants' union".
The New York Times has lost the plot – and I should know
Suzanne Moore in The Telegraph
Whether Taylor Swift "is as gay as a window" is "none of my business", says Suzanne Moore in The Telegraph. What "is my business is when respectable news organisations muddle opinion, polemicism and reporting". And "what I find alarming" is The New York Times's decision to publish a "huge essay speculating on a celebrity's sexuality based on nothing but fantasy".
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.