Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver GOP rebuttal to Biden's State of the Union

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) will deliver the Republican Party response to President Biden's State of the Union Address, scheduled for March 1, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced Tuesday.

"While Washington Democrats fail working Americans, Republican governors are fighting and winning for families. Governor Kim Reynolds' brave, bold, and successful leadership for Iowans has put her right at the front of that pack," McConnell wrote in a statement. "I am thrilled the American people will hear directly from Gov. Reynolds. The President and his team should take notes."

"Kim Reynolds represents what it means to lead with conviction and true faith in our fellow citizens," McCarthy added in the same press release. "America will be better off hearing Governor Reynolds' Iowa story."

Reynolds' remarks will follow Biden's, and will take place out of Des Moines. Her speech will give the governor "a prominent national platform to speak to the country and counter Biden's message," CNN notes.