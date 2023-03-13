Mitch McConnell discharged from hospital after treatment for a concussion

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was released from the hospital on Monday, after receiving treatment for a concussion.

McConnell tripped and fell last Wednesday after attending a dinner in Washington, D.C. David Popp, a spokesman for McConnell, said in a statement the 81-year-old senator's "concussion recovery is proceeding well" and "at the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home."

Popp also shared that over the weekend, McConnell's medical team "discovered that he ... suffered a minor rib fracture on Wednesday, for which he is also being treated."

In August 2019, McConnell fractured his shoulder after tripping outside of his Louisville home, and underwent surgery.