The cost of divorce

Divorce can be hard enough with all of the emotions at stake, but then there's the added layer of financial stress. Money might be the last thing on your mind, but it's important to consider how separation will affect your finances.

Knowing the preparatory steps to take and understanding the rules for splitting debt and property when a marriage breaks down can help you avoid unnecessary complications and headaches. Here's what you need to know to effectively navigate the financial messiness that can accompany divorce.

How can you prepare your finances for divorce?

If you think divorce might be on the horizon, "one of the best things you can do for yourself is to get your financial house in order," according to Kiplinger. This will "put you in a better position to negotiate with your soon-to-be ex and make the case for what's reasonably owed to you" — though there's still no guarantee that being prepared will make things more amicable.

Make sure you have access to your accounts, and gather any relevant documentation such as recent tax filings, real estate deeds, car registrations, recent pay stubs, and your credit report. Take stock of your assets — there are the obvious ones, like your house, retirement accounts, and savings, but you'll also want to consider any family money or assets that you or your partner brought into the marriage, business assets or income, and retirement accounts from past employers.

Next, bring in the professionals. You and your partner may consider a mediator to help with negotiations around splitting assets and hopefully avoid a long, drawn-out battle. It's "prudent to involve a qualified financial adviser who can assess your financial position as a couple and then help you transition into the new realities," Kiplinger says. You might also turn to an ERISA (Employee Retirement Income Security Act) specialist for help dividing your retirement plan savings equitably and without incurring tax penalties.