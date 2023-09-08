How to get a start on your New Year's financial goals

Fall has yet to begin, which might make it feel premature to start thinking about your financial goals for the new year. But as we approach the final quarter of 2023, it's the perfect time to check in, especially if you missed the midyear mark. So before the holiday madness takes over your to-do list, consider taking a moment to reflect on your financial progress toward this year's financial goals, and then start thinking about what goals you may want to set for the new year. Because ready or not, 2024 is right around the corner.

1. Review your budget

"If you haven't taken a look at your budget since the beginning of the year, you may find that it isn't working as well as you'd hoped it would," according to Kiplinger. For instance, you may find your spending habits have fallen out of line with the parameters you set or that increased costs of living have thrown off your initial math.

For this exercise, "identify areas where you're spending more or less than expected," and then "choose whether to allocate more money to them or find ways to cut your spending," suggested Bankrate. This is also a good time to determine whether your emergency fund is adequately stocked. Aim to have three to six months of living expenses stashed away in case the unexpected happens.

When you apply via our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

2. Reevaluate your retirement savings

See if you've saved as much as you'd hoped this year, and determine whether you can start saving more. For instance, if "you've gotten a raise, you likely have the ability to put away more money," per Bankrate. In other cases, temporarily cutting back a bit might be the right move, such as if you're dealing with unplanned expenses, then formulate a plan for how you can get back on track next year, perhaps making retirement savings a 2024 priority.

3. Check in with your investments

"The stock market has seen its fair share of ups and downs this year, and you want to know how your money has been affected by it," stated Kiplinger. This fall is as good a time as any to ensure your portfolio is still adequately diversified and that you're comfortable with the amount of risk you're assuming. With that information, you can start to formulate investing goals for 2024.