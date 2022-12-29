The best songs of 2022

With 2022 fading into the rearview, it's time to revisit the songs that kept us company on this long 12-month drive. Grab your headphones — these are the best tracks of the year, according to the critics: The big picks 'Titi Me Preguntó,' Bad Bunny Bad Bunny's smash "Titi Me Preguntó" has unsurprisingly dominated a number of year-end lists, including round-ups from Esquire, Pitchfork, and Time. The tune marks Benito Martinez Ocasio's first solo foray into dembow, a Dominican genre reminiscent of reggaeton, and offers listeners a tongue-in-cheek look at the rapper's "amiable disregard for monogamy" as disclosed to his stereotypically concerned Latin American aunt, writes Pitchfork's Alfred Soto. Producer MAG treats the track "like a coming-out party, lavishing [Bunny] with keyboard swirls, sampled camera effects, a beat switch-up in the outro, and, terrifyingly, his aunt to shake her finger at her nephew." The star is all too happy to share his sexual exploits, though "what really wants is … love." Skip advert "Titi Me Preguntó" is "a hilarious tirade of salacious puns" that "unexpectedly morphs into moody self-reflection," adds Ernesto Lechner for Rolling Stone, which ranked the song its No. 1 for the year. "More than any other track off Un Verano Sin Ti, 'Tití Me Preguntó' showcases Benito's unbridled creativity, his eccentric pop genius." 'Cuff It,' Beyoncé If you're shocked to see "Cuff It" among the best songs of the year, you probably weren't paying attention. A standout from Beyoncé's club-ready Renaissance, the funky beats and disco-inspired production of "Cuff It" have made for perfect party listening (even for those unaware of the accompanying TikTok trend). The song's impact is "undeniable," Mankaprr Conteh writes for Rolling Stone. "Beyoncé reached the pinnacle of the modern throwback."

"Born out of the stillness of the pandemic," "Cuff It" dazzles with Bey's "inimitable command of melody, dizzying and enchanting with each clever phrase," Paolo Ragusa adds in Consequence of Sound. And over at NME, where "Cuff It" is ranked No. 1 of the year, Hannah Mylrea declares this "funk-laden earworm" an "unexpected gift to the pop canon of all time, let alone 2022." 'As It Was,' Harry Styles "As It Was," the synth-filled lead single from Harry Styles' Harry's House, is, among other things, an ode to change and vulnerability. "It's a quietly beautiful thing, then, that ["As It Was"] became [Styles'] biggest hit to date, proving that opening yourself up to the world doesn't always have to be a risk," says Sophie Williams for NME, who slated the track at No. 3 for the year. Skip advert And though upbeat, Styles' lyrics are "self-referentially melancholic as he accepts the reality of change that even he is not quite ready for," adds Kristin M. Hall for The Associated Press. "Thank you to the year's leading man for giving everyone a lot to talk and sing about." (Well, someone should probably thank Olivia Wilde, too.) 'N95' and 'The Heart Part 5,' Kendrick Lamar The king is back. Following the atmospheric success of his Pulitzer Prize-winning Damn., Kendrick Lamar returned this year with the potent Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, which contains two tracks that have dominated 2022 best-of lists: "N95" and "The Heart Part 5." On "N95," Lamar "uses a now all-too-familiar token of the pandemic as a metaphor: Take off our 'masks' and start being real with our people and with ourselves," Marcus Shorter writes at Consequence. Lamar "rebelling for a cause isn't anything new, but he never sounds better than when he goes against the grain and calls out his peers for being fake." And on "The Heart Part 5," the rapper continues what's seen as his long-running "Kendrick State of the Union" by adding another chapter to "The Heart" series that began in 2010, muses Vulture's Alex Suskind. The song and lead album single is "drenched in paranoia and death" as Lamar works to "hold a mirror up to himself, his peers, and his community — for what they've built, where they have to go, and what he needs out of them." But Kendrick should not be "ashamed to indulge his ambitions to moral superheroes" — in fact, that's "exactly what the world wants," adds Adlan Jackson for Pitchfork, "and it's what Kendrick wants, too." 'Spitting Off The Edge of the World (feat. Perfume Genius),' Yeah Yeah Yeahs If there's one thing music critics have in common, it's a unified joy at the return of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the quintessential indie rock group behind legendary tracks "Heads Will Roll" and "Maps." Thankfully, the trio's comeback is just as triumphant as one would hope, delivering "the kind of fist-pumping energy that Karen O and company are known for," writes AP's Hall. "Spitting Off The Edge of the World" is a "great return to form for a band that has always pushed the boundaries." Skip advert