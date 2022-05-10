What to know as West Virginia and Nebraska head to the polls

It's primary day once again in America — only this time in Nebraska and West Virginia, where a heated gubernatorial standoff and a redistricting-driven congressional race, respectively, are among those underway.

Much like last week's Ohio primary, former President Donald Trump has once again taken centerstage in both Tuesday contests, as analysts and pundits continue to measure the former leader's hold on the Republican party by the success of candidates he's endorsed.

In West Virginia's top race, Trump has thrown his support behind incumbent Rep. Alex Mooney, whose going head-to-head with fellow incumbent Rep. David McKinley thanks to redistricting. McKinley is backed by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, and Gov. Jim Justice (R).

And in Nebraska's main event, Trump is pushing for businessman Charles Herbster, who has been accused sexual harassment, though outgoing GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts strongly favors University of Nebraska board of regents member Jim Pillen.

Herbster denies the assault allegations against him.

Notably, as highlighted by FiveThirtyEight, neither West Virginia nor Nebraska is a swing state, meaning whoever wins the Republican primary in each race will likely win in November.

The Nebraska gubernatorial race also pits Trump's prestige against Rickett's, considering the governor's family is "among the most influential donors in the Republican Party," CNN writes.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. in West Virginia and 9:00 p.m. ET in Nebraksa, per CNN.