Stephen Colbert's Late Show has some suggestions for Netflix's ad-supported 'lite' option

Netflix's surprise announcement that it lost 200,000 subscribers last quarter sent its share price plummeting 35 percent on Wednesday. Even though the company still reported $1.6 billion in quarterly profit, its first subscriber loss in a decade prompted the streaming giant to contemplate a crackdown on the estimated 100 million subscribers who share their password and/or create a cheaper subscription supported by advertising. Stephen Colbert's Late Show found that last idea intriguing, and it opened Wednesday's show with a quick look at how a "Netflix Lite" might work