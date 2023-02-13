At least 8 injured in New York City after U-Haul truck drives into pedestrians

A man driving a U-Haul truck rammed into pedestrians in New York City on Monday, injuring at least eight people before being subdued by police.

The incident occurred in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, where law enforcement says the incident began when the U-Haul truck was pulled over by police. From there, officials said, the driver sped away and began striking several pedestrians, taking police on a three-mile chase before the truck was eventually pinned against a building. The driver was then arrested.

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described the attack as a "violent rampage through Brooklyn."

"We have eight people struck, two are in critical condition, two are in serious condition, and four sustained minor injuries," Sewell said during a press conference, adding that while seven of those struck were civilians, "one of them was a police officer who was taking police action during this incident."

Sewell added that there was "no indication that there was any terrorist involvement in this incident." However, she said, "We will continue to investigate this incident with the full resources of the NYPD and our partners."

The suspect was identified by The Associated Press as 62-year-old Weng Sor, whom the outlet described as "a troubled man with a history of violence and stints behind bars."

"Very frequently he'll choose to skip out on his medications and do something like this," Sor's son Stephen Sor told AP during an interview. "This isn't the first time he's been arrested. It's not the first time he's gone to jail."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) tweeted that she was "praying for everyone who was injured today in Brooklyn," adding that she was Grateful for the swift response of @NYPDnews to apprehend the suspect."