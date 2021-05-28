Senate Republicans block Capitol riot commission bill

A bill to create a commission that would investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has failed in the Senate.

The Senate on Friday took a procedural vote on legislation to create a bipartisan commission investigating the attack on the Capitol building by supporters of former President Donald Trump in January, but the bill was blocked by Senate Republicans, CBS News reports. It failed in a 54 to 35 vote, and this was the first successful filibuster by Senate Republicans since the new Congress began this year, CNN noted.

Democrats needed 60 votes to advance the legislation, but ultimately, only six Republicans voted to do so: Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). Of this group of senators, CBS notes Portman was the only one who didn't vote to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial for inciting the insurrection.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R.Ky.) had come out against the bill, arguing the commission wouldn't "uncover crucial new facts or promote healing." In remarks on the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) slammed Republicans who voted against the commission, arguing this "has made it official" that Trump's "big lie has now fully enveloped the Republican Party."