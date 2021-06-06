Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome their 2nd child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Sunday the birth of their second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, saying their daughter is "more than we could have ever imagined."

The baby was born on Friday morning at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. Her first name pays tribute to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II — her family nickname is Lilibet, because when she was a small child, she couldn't pronounce "Elizabeth." Lili's middle name, Diana, is in honor of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Lili is eighth in line to the British throne, following her 2-year-old brother, Archie.