King laughs about his 'sausage fingers' in new documentary

King Charles III joked about having "sausage fingers" with his son Prince William during rehearsals for the coronation, a new documentary has revealed.

The "affectionate", "behind-the-scenes" BBC programme, which follows the build-up to the coronation in May, shows the "playful and warm relationship" the monarch enjoys with his elder son, said the BBC.

In one of the final rehearsals in Westminster Abbey, the cameras captured Prince William "rather tenderly supporting his father", said the broadcaster. When the prince struggles to fasten one of the ceremonial robes, the King tells him not to worry, as he does not have "sausage fingers" like his father.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Charles's "large fingers" have "previously drawn public attention and concern", said The Times, but the monarch has "often been the first to poke fun at his swollen digits". In a letter to a friend after William was born, Charles reportedly wrote that his baby son "really does look surprisingly appetising and has sausage fingers just like mine", said the paper.

In 2012, he joked about his "sausage fingers" after getting off a long-haul flight to Australia, noted the Irish Mirror. As public comment on the issue grew, a "cheeky" New Zealand butcher sold sausages called "King Charles Sausage Fingers" to "cash in" on the matter, according to the New York Post.

Images of Charles's fingers have "prompted speculation from various members of the medical community", said The Independent, who have "suggested the swelling could be caused due to a condition called oedema", or a build-up of fluid.

Yet the documentary shows that the King "had a big fear for Prince William" but then "proclaimed his son Wills does not have ginormous" fingers after all, said the Daily Star. "Royal watchers" are said to be "hanging out of the bunting" in celebration at the news.

The 90-minute documentary, "Charles III: The Coronation Year", will be screened on Boxing Day at 6.50pm on BBC One and iPlayer.