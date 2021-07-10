Watch the removal of Charlottesville's Robert E. Lee statue

In 2017, various far-right groups gathered together in Charlottesville, Virginia, for the so-called "Unite the Right" rally that turned violent and resulted in the murder of a counterprotester, Heather Heyer, who was struck by a vehicle driven by a self-identified white supremacist. One of the primary catalysts for the rally was opposition to a push to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. On Saturday, nearly four years later, that statue was removed from its stone pedestal, as was another statue of Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson.

And Robert E. Lee is gone from Market Street Park in downtown Charlottesville. Now to Stonewall Jackson. pic.twitter.com/LIPjH6U8wW — Allison Wrabel (@craftypanda) July 10, 2021

More cheering as the Jackson statue is hoisted up a few blocks away pic.twitter.com/3b0VO0Zewd — Teo Armus (@teoarmus) July 10, 2021

As the Lee statue was about to come down, CBS News reports, Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker, said "taking down this statue is one small step closer to the goal of helping Charlottesville, Virginia, and America, grabble with the sin of being willing to destroy Black people for economic gain."

The statues aren't being destroyed, however. Instead, they'll be kept in a secure location until Charlottesville's city council decides what to do with them long-term.