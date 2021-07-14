Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly hospitalized after experiencing chronic hiccups

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is reportedly in the hospital after experiencing abdominal pains and chronic hiccups.

The Brazilian president was hospitalized "to identify the cause of chronic hiccups," Reuters reported. He reportedly had been experiencing abdominal pains early on Wednesday, according to local media reports. Items on his agenda, including a Supreme Court visit, have been canceled, per Bloomberg.

Bolsonaro underwent surgery in 2018 after he was stabbed while campaigning, and according to Bloomberg, he has been expected to undergo a procedure due to a hernia. He has had "stubborn cough" during appearances in recent months and has also had hiccups that have raised health concerns, Reuters notes. Bolsonaro recovered from COVID-19 last year.

A statement from Bolsonaro's office said he would remain under observation for between 24 and 48 hours but that he's "feeling good and doing well."