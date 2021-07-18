sunday shows
IRS enforcement off the table as funding in bipartisan infrastructure deal, GOP senator says
Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) on Sunday told CNN's Dana Bash that the Senate's bipartisan infrastructure bill will not include improved Internal Revenue Service enforcement of existing tax laws as a way to pay for the $1.2 trillion plan.
It fell out after pushback from Republican senators and because Democrats are including a similar plan in their separate $3.5 trillion budget proposal. "That created quite a problem," Portman said. "Because the general agreement is that this is the bipartisan negotiated infrastructure package, and that we will stick that."
Bash then asked Portman what pay-fors the lawmakers may turn to instead of the IRS enforcement. The senator said that's still being worked out, but there were a "number of" options, including "one called the Medicare rebate rule that provides significant revenue."