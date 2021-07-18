IRS enforcement off the table as funding in bipartisan infrastructure deal, GOP senator says

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) on Sunday told CNN's Dana Bash that the Senate's bipartisan infrastructure bill will not include improved Internal Revenue Service enforcement of existing tax laws as a way to pay for the $1.2 trillion plan.

It fell out after pushback from Republican senators and because Democrats are including a similar plan in their separate $3.5 trillion budget proposal. "That created quite a problem," Portman said. "Because the general agreement is that this is the bipartisan negotiated infrastructure package, and that we will stick that."

IRS enforcement is OUT of the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Now there’s at least a $100B hole in agreement All but ensures extra IRS $$ will be pushed in Dem-only package after a decade of GOP-led cuts to agency https://t.co/902eanV2od — Joseph Zeballos-Roig (@josephzeballos) July 18, 2021

Bash then asked Portman what pay-fors the lawmakers may turn to instead of the IRS enforcement. The senator said that's still being worked out, but there were a "number of" options, including "one called the Medicare rebate rule that provides significant revenue."