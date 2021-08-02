Police officer who responded to Capitol attack is 3rd to die by suicide

A third police officer who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department said on Monday.

Officer Gunther Hashida, 44, was found dead at his home on Thursday. Hashida, who is survived by his wife and three children, joined the force in May 2003 and was assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Department. Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Brianna Burch told The Guardian that the agency is "grieving" and "our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida's family and friends."

Two other officers who responded to the Capitol attack later died by suicide: Jeffrey Smith and Howard Liebengood. Last week, several officers who were injured and suffered verbal abuse during the assault on the Capitol testified before the House Jan. 6 select committee, describing what they went through that day and how they are coping in the aftermath.