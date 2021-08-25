47 percent of voters believe a Taliban takeover should not halt U.S. Afghanistan withdrawal

Even if it means a near-complete Taliban takeover, 47 percent of voters said they would still support the U.S. withdrawal of military forces from Afghanistan, a new poll from Morning Consult has found. The share of voters who identified themselves as feeling that way increased 9 percent over the last week.

About 2 in 5 voters said they oppose the withdrawal if it means the Taliban seizing the country, per Morning Consult.

Furthermore, roughly 3 in 4 voters — "including large shares of Democrats (80 percent), independents (68 percent), and Republicans (71 percent)" — believe the U.S. should assist in the evacuation of Afghan civilians, while 55 percent of all voters believe those refugees should be relocated to the U.S., Morning Consult writes. More, however — 73 percent — support relocating Afghan civilians to countries other than the U.S.

Morning Consult surveyed 2,000 voters and 1,996 voters across two polls, one conducted in 2021 and one conducted between Aug. 21-24, 2021, specifically. For both polls, results have a margin of error of 2 percent. See more results at Morning Consult.