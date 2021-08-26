Four U.S. Marines reportedly killed in Kabul attack, 3 injured

Four U.S. Marines have reportedly been killed in a "heinous attack" at the Kabul airport.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Thursday confirmed that "a number of U.S. service members were killed" in an attack outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan, and "a number of others are being treated for wounds."

Kirby didn't provide exact numbers, but The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. envoy in Kabul told staff four U.S. marines were killed and that three others were injured. These were the "first U.S. military fatalities in Afghanistan since February 2020," The Washington Post noted. Russian officials previously said that at least 13 people had been killed and 15 wounded in the suicide bombings, per The Associated Press, and the Journal reported that at least 13 Afghans were killed.

"We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack," Kirby said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured."

The Pentagon spokesperson previously confirmed that there was a second explosion that occurred "at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate." According to CNN, U.S. officials believe that ISIS-K was likely responsible for the attack "but are still working to confirm the terror group's involvement."