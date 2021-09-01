Oklahoma congressman who reportedly attempted to enter Afghanistan says he's 'heading home'

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) posted on Instagram Wednesday that he is "heading home," after it was reported the congressman attempted to enter Afghanistan with enough cash to hire a helicopter, intending to use it to rescue an American woman and her four children.

"Have we been helping get Americans out of Afghanistan, yes," Mullin wrote. "Is the mission continuing, yes. Am I missing, no. Did I go dark for a little, yes because it wasn't safe to be communicating. Am I extremely disappointed in how we (United States) left Americans behind ... that would be an understatement." He also accused the Biden administration of "absolutely lying to the American people about Americans and our friends being left behind," but didn't give any examples.

On Tuesday, two U.S. officials told The Washington Post that Mullin called the U.S. Embassy in Tajikistan on Monday and requested help getting into the country with more cash than is allowed under law. After he explained his plan to use the money as part of his rescue effort in Afghanistan, the Embassy told him it couldn't help, and he in turn threatened the ambassador and staff, the officials told the Post. This was Mullin's second attempt to get into Afghanistan, the officials said, after he flew into Greece last week and asked the Department of Defense for permission to go to Kabul; his request was denied.

After the Post published its report, Mullin's office released a statement saying the 44-year-old lawmaker "has been and is currently completely safe." It is still not clear if he was ever able to enter Afghanistan, which is under a Level 4 travel advisory.