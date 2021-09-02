Watch stunning video of a tornado ripping across New Jersey

Jaw-dropping videos emerged on social media on Wednesday night amid a "historical flood and tornado event" in New Jersey.

As the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed the Northeast on Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed that a "large and destructive tornado was observed over Beverly in Burlington County," NJ.com reports. Several videos apparently showed a tornado passing over the Burlington-Bristol Bridge, though NJ.com writes it "might not have touched down to become an official tornado."

MUST SEE 👀 A camera captured a #tornado heading directly for the Burlington Bristol Bridge in New Jersey Wednesday evening. pic.twitter.com/3E2lfGklRl — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 2, 2021

But videos also showed damage in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, where a tornado reportedly hit the area. There "were reports of damage across southeast Pennsylvania and in New Jersey, National Weather Service Meteorologist Sarah Johnson said, but survey teams will have to confirm if there were more tornadoes," NBC News writes.

A funnel cloud passed through Burlington, New Jersey, as the National Weather Service declared a "tornado emergency’ in parts of New Jersey and areas in Pennsylvania on Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Ida lashed the eastern seaboard. pic.twitter.com/OfT6lVUg4m — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 2, 2021

Footage shows devastating damage in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, after a tornado moved through the area. Remnants of Hurricane Ida are wreaking havoc across the Northeast. https://t.co/5nwItZ23l1 pic.twitter.com/GjbYJlsCxU — ABC News (@ABC) September 2, 2021

Tornado rips through Mullica Hill NJ, just devastating pic.twitter.com/mE3j6B0kCj — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) September 1, 2021

WATCH: Large tornado on the ground in Mullica Hill, New Jersey pic.twitter.com/8dv6PvLuyj — BNO News (@BNONews) September 1, 2021

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly described the storm as a "historical flood and tornado event." On Thursday morning, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) delivered a press conference from Mullica Hill in front of a house that was damaged in the storm.

"Thank God, unless someone knows otherwise, casualties are extremely limited, which is there but for the grace of God," he said, pointing to a damaged home behind him to demonstrate "how it could have been." At the same time, he acknowledged, "this is going to take us some time to dig out of, there's no question about it."