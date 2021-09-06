6-year-old dies on Haunted Mine Drop ride at Colorado amusement park

A 6-year-old girl was killed Sunday night while on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

The girl, whose name has not been released, and her family were visiting the area from Colorado Springs, authorities said. She suffered fatal injuries on the ride, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The park was closed Monday and will stay shuttered for at least another day. In a statement, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park said the company's "thoughts and prayers go out to all involved."

All visitors to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park must sign a liability waiver before going on any rides, USA Today reports. Open since 2017, the Haunted Mine Drop is "the world's first drop ride to go underground," the park says. "Perched on top of Iron Mountain ... [it] drops riders 110 feet down inside the mountain as they listen to ghostly mining tales from days gone by." Authorities said the girl's death is under investigation and an autopsy will be performed later this week.