Donald Trump sues niece Mary, New York Times over taxes story

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times, and three of the newspaper's reporters, accusing them of devising an "insidious plot" to get his private tax records for an article, The Daily Beast reports.

In response, Mary Trump told The Daily Beast she thinks her uncle is "a f--king loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can. It's desperation. The walls are closing in and he is throwing anything against the wall that will stick. As is always the case with Donald, he'll try and change the subject."

The lawsuit was filed in New York's Dutchess County, and alleges that the Times persuaded Mary Trump, who signed a nondisclosure agreement with her family in 2001 following litigation over a will, to "smuggle records out of her attorney's office" and hand them over to the reporters. The lawsuit cites an interview Mary Trump conducted with The Daily Beast, in which she stated she forgot about the tax records in her possession until Times reporter Susanne Craig approached her about them.

The suit says Trump is seeking damages "in an amount to be determined at trial, but believed to be no less than One Hundred Million Dollars" from his niece and the Times.