Indicted Trump ally Steve Bannon has turned himself in to authorities

Stephen Bannon, a longtime ally of and former adviser to former President Donald Trump, turned himself in to federal authorities on Monday morning after having been indicted by a federal grand jury on contempt of Congress charges, The New York Times reports.

VIDEO: Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered to authorities on Monday to face charges after defying a subpoena regarding the investigation into the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. DETAILS: https://t.co/MblJwrssd5 pic.twitter.com/3T79nhKKDD — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) November 15, 2021

Bannon, 67, surrendered at the FBI's Washington field office around 9:30am, per the Times. He will likely "make his initial appearance in federal magistrate court on Monday afternoon before Judge Robin M. Meriweather."

On Friday, Bannon was charged with two counts of contempt of Congress after failing to provide investigators with documents and refusing to sit for a deposition before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Each count is a misdemeanor "punishable by up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of $100,000," per CNBC.

Before turning himself in, Bannon said he and his allies were "taking down the Biden regime." "I want you guys to stay focused, stay on message," he added, per CNBC and USA Today.

The court proceeding is expected to move quickly, per the Times, though it "kicks off what could be a lengthy battle between a member of [Trump's] inner circle and the federal government, as it seeks to enforce a congressional subpoena."