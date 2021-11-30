CNN suspends Chris Cuomo over help he gave brother Andrew Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended on Tuesday by CNN, after documents were made public detailing how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), after the lawmaker was accused by several women of sexual harassment.

On Monday, the New York Attorney General's Office released emails and testimony from investigators that showed Chris Cuomo had asked sources for any details they could share on Andrew Cuomo's accusers and helped his brother's staff put together a response to the charges. CNN said it wasn't aware of how involved the host was in these efforts, and "as a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation." Cuomo's weeknight show, Cuomo Prime Time, is one of the network's highest-rated programs.

Previously, Chris Cuomo said he spoke with Andrew Cuomo about the charges and did offer some advice, telling New York investigators in May, "This is my brother, and I'm trying to help my brother through a situation where he told me he did nothing wrong." Andrew Cuomo resigned in August after the New York Attorney General's Office determined that he sexually harassed at least 11 women.