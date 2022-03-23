U.S. granted consular access to Brittney Griner, who is in 'good condition'

The United States has now been granted consular access to Brittney Griner, the basketball star who has been detained in Russia for weeks.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told CNN on Wednesday an official from the U.S. embassy was granted consular access to Griner "within the past couple of hours" and was "able to check on her condition." Price said the U.S. official found the basketball star "to be in good condition."

Russian officials arrested Griner at the airport in February after cannabis vape cartridges were allegedly found in her suitcase. She has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17.

But Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) previously raised concerns that the U.S. Embassy had requested consular access to Griner and been denied.

"The fact we've requested consular access and it has not been granted is very unusual and extremely concerning," Allred told The Washington Post, adding that Russia was "violating international norms."

Price told CNN the U.S. ambassador delivered a "very clear and candid message" to Russia this week "that we expect consular access to detained Americans in line with Russia's international obligations." He added the U.S. will continue working with the WNBA star's legal team to "see to it that she is treated fairly."

A Russian court recently extended Griner's detainment until at least the end of May. She reportedly asked to be released on house arrest, but the request was denied.