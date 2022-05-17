John Fetterman wins Democratic Senate primary in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) won the Democratic nomination for Senate on Tuesday, just four days after he suffered a stroke. He will face either David McCormick, a wealthy former hedge fund executive, or celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz in November; their Republican primary race is too close to call.

On Tuesday evening, Fetterman underwent a procedure to implant a pacemaker and defibrillator, and his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, accepted the nomination on his behalf. She briefly addressed her husband's absence, calling his hospitalization "a hiccup" and reaffirming how committed he is to his campaign.

"This race we're running, it's a race for the future of every community across Pennsylvania, for every small town, for every person who calls those small towns home, and for every person who's considered leaving because they didn't see enough opportunities," Barreto Fetterman said.

Fetterman's campaign said he received quick medical attention on Friday, and as such did not have any cognitive damage. Following the completion of Tuesday's surgery, his spokesman, Joe Calvello, said Fetterman is "resting at the hospital and recovering well."