Downsizing is on the rise – what should homeowners consider
There are various issues to consider when deciding if downsizing is the right move for you and your retirement
Older homeowners in larger homes could boost their retirement income by releasing up to half a million pounds in some parts of the UK through downsizing, though there are risks involved.
New research by Rightmove suggests larger property homeowners outside of London could release £498,687 in cash on average by downsizing from a five-bedroom to a three-bedroom house.
Downsizing can help boost your retirement income, explained MoneyHelper, while smaller houses "usually have cheaper bills and lower maintenance costs, too".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
It would also be great for the housing market more widely, said LoveMoney, "freeing up properties for second-steppers who are struggling to make the leap" and then also making more housing stock available to first-time buyers.
But beyond the admin, costs and stress, said the Daily Mail, it can be "hard to surrender" a family home "filled with family heirlooms and fond memories".
What is downsizing?
Downsizing is the term used for when a homeowner sells their property and moves to a smaller home.
This is often done by older parents who now have an "empty nest", said reallymoving, or "are struggling to deal with the upkeep" or costs of their home.
The older generation is "finally on the move", said the Daily Telegraph, citing TwentyCi data that showed the number of homes being sold by those aged over 66 is up 13% annually. Reasons range from "age catching up with them:, to being closer to family or the cost of living crisis.
The benefits of downsizing
Downsizing makes sense, said Hargreaves Lansdown, "if you no longer need the extra room", plus it could generate "extra cash" for your retirement.
One of the main benefits of downsizing is the amount of money you could release from the sale of a larger property to boost your retirement income, especially if you have paid off your mortgage.
Property website Rightmove suggests there are "cash-equity release opportunities" for those ready to downsize to a smaller home.
While larger property homeowners outside of London without a mortgage could release £498,687 in cash by downsizing from a five-bedroom to a three-bedroom house, based on current average asking prices, this rises to as much as £1,062,087 in the capital.
Downsizers from the North East gain "the most proportionally", added Rightmove, recouping 65% of their five-bedroom property value, the highest percentage of any region. Homeowners in the East Midlands, South West and East of England could unlock 58% of their five-bedroom property value, "still a significant cash return".
Beyond the money, a smaller home can also be made more accessible, said MoneyHelper, or you could move to a bungalow or retirement flat, letting you "keep your independence for longer".
Downsizing drawbacks
Downsizing can be "difficult emotionally", said the HomeOwners Alliance, as you are leaving a property where you may have lived for many years. Plus, you need to be sure that all your items will fit otherwise you may need to put them in storage or "get rid of them".
You also have to consider where you will move to, added LoveMoney, and "how much you will be left with", once you have paid estate agency sale fees, stamp duty, removal, legal and survey costs.
That makes it all the more important that you don't rely on downsizing solely for your retirement income, added Hargreaves Lansdown, as you may not "get as much cash as you expect".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Marc Shoffman is an NCTJ-qualified award-winning freelance journalist, specialising in business, property and personal finance. He has a BA in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University and a master’s in financial journalism from City University, London. His career began at FT Business trade publication Financial Adviser, during the 2008 banking crash. In 2013, he moved to MailOnline’s personal finance section This is Money, where he covered topics ranging from mortgages and pensions to investments and even a bit of Bitcoin. Since going freelance in 2016, his work has appeared in MoneyWeek, The Times, The Mail on Sunday and on the i news site.
-
Looking ahead to the new and returning events at the 2028 Summer Olympics
In the Spotlight Flag football, squash and the obstacle course will debut alongside returning competitions
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
7 captivating new UNESCO World Heritage Sites to explore
The Week Recommends These sites have cultural, historical and scientific significance and the international organization's fresh stamp of approval
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Algae has a variety of uses and fuel may be next
under the radar The future is green and comes from the deep
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published