How to save money on summer holiday activities

Schoolchildren may be looking forward to the summer holidays but it can be a struggle for parents and grandparents, no matter how much you love your kids.

The six-week summer holiday can be "bliss for children", said the Daily Mail, but not necessarily for adults who have to "fork out thousands of pounds" to cover activities and childcare.

Parents spend a "whopping" £1,000 per week on keeping children occupied during the summer holidays, said Reassured, including spending such as camps, food, activities, flights and accommodation.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

It can be the "most expensive weeks of the year" for parents, said The Sun, and family finances can take a hit as adults juggle work and childcare alongside "pressure to entertain and feed the children".

Cutting the costs can ensure a successful summer holiday for you and the children.

Summer childcare

Working parents can use the government's Tax Free Childcare (TFC) scheme to pay towards summer camps.

While more than one million families are eligible to use TFC, said the i newspaper, it's estimated that "hundreds of thousands" of them are missing out by not claiming.

TFC was launched in 2017 and replaced the childcare vouchers scheme. It "rewards parents" by paying £2 for every £8 added to their personal account, said The Sun.

Parents can get £2,000 a year or £500 every three months towards childcare costs for a child up to age 11, or 17 if they are disabled.

Not all providers will take TFC, added the i newspaper, but it is worth checking "before booking a place".

Children don't need to be "fully booked into pricey camps" though, said parenting expert Isobel Mary Champion. She told the Daily Record: "Sharing childcare with another family is a great idea – suggest taking turns to look after each other's children once or twice a week, and do ask all available relatives for regular childcare help."

Going abroad

It's more expensive to go on holiday during the summer holidays, said Netmums, but there are still "clever ways to save money". Keep an eye out for deals on websites such as lastminute.com or check Skyscanner to find the "cheapest flight and hotel prices". It is also worth setting up alerts for "price drops" on Kayak and TravelSupermarket.

Flying midweek rather than at weekends can be cheaper, said HolidaySafe, so "being flexible with your travel dates can save a lot of money".

Shop around and work out your budget to see if it is worth going for all-inclusive or booking separately, said Money Wellness.

But while all-inclusive "might cost more up front", it could save money in the long run "if you have hungry teenage children".

Hotels can be expensive, added Money Wellness, so consider alternatives such as renting an apartment, camping or glamping.

Staying closer to home with a staycation can "keep costs down", said Chase, but without budgeting, the cost of food, travel and domestic accommodation could mean "spending more than you expected".

Find free activities

Families can access "great entertainment for free", said Foresters Friendly Society, such as carnivals, concerts and festivals.

You can also "save money on theme parks, major attractions and cinema tickets" through supermarket loyalty schemes, added the i newspaper, and check out restaurants and supermarkets such as Morrisons and Tesco offering kids-eat-free deals.

From exhibitions to museums, said Time Out, there is "plenty to do" with the kids in cities such as London. One "huge bargain" is Kids Week, where children go free to most West End shows when accompanied by a paying adult if you book through the official Kids Week portal.

For active, sporty children, said Yahoo, Kellogg's is offering "fun-filled days" with kids' summer football camps.

Cut domestic travel costs

If going on days out by train, you can save "serious cash" with a Family and Friends railcard, said The Sun. The annual ticket costs £30 but provides a third off adult train tickets and 60% off for children.

National Rail also has two-for-one deals to enter attractions such as Wembley Stadium Tour or Battersea Park Children's Zoo.

Several train companies offer 'Kids for a Quid' train tickets, when accompanied by an adult, and kids under 10 get free travel on London buses and the Underground.

It shows there are "plenty of ways to save money" during the summer holidays, added Netmums, "if you know how".