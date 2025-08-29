Six major costs to cut as children go back to school

Parents may be breathing a sigh of relief as the summer holidays come to an end and the kids prepare to go back to school, but it may not be so easy on your wallet.

The cost of sending a child to school has risen substantially, "outstripping inflation and earnings growth" since 2022, said the Child Poverty Action Group. It's driven by "the cost of food during the school day, an increased need for technology including devices and, for secondary school pupils, higher subject costs such as art and design materials".

School uniform costs may have "slightly declined" but remain "significant", said Loughborough University, which conducted research showing the minimum cost of sending a child to school is £1,000 at primary age and almost £2,300 for secondary school.

It is hoped that the government's promised Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill will help reduce the cost of items such as uniforms and after-school clubs.

But there are steps that parents can take as well.

Set a back-to-school budget and start saving

Set a budget for how much you are willing to spend on back-to-school items and be strict, said Equifax, "does your child really need a new pencil case (or other item) this year?" It is also worth "thinking long term" with items such as school uniforms and buying something bigger that your child can grow into.

There can be lots of unexpected costs that may pop up during the term, said The Sun, such as school trips and sponsored walks. So if you put a few pounds away each week, "you won't have to dig deep at the last minute".

Don't rush

Parents may feel pressured to buy everything new for the start of term, said The Guardian.

But if your child hasn't grown much over the summer, then last year's uniform will "almost definitely still fit" for the first few weeks at least.

Reuse and recycle

Schools and local groups often organise uniform or supply swaps, said Family Action, which is a "great way to pass on items your child has outgrown" as well as picking up what is needed "for free or at a low cost".

Check online platforms such as Uniformerly that sell secondhand school items, added the charity, and "don’t forget local charity shops".

Buy in bulk

Children can regularly lose items or need things like new socks, said the Daily Record, so rather than paying full price each time something new is required, "buy in bulk to save time and money".

The same goes for items such as notebooks and pens, said RTE, as warehouse stores or online bulk retailers "often provide better prices per unit". Just make sure you have somewhere to store everything.

Plan packed lunches

Paying for school meals and snacks can "become costly", so making meals at home and packing lunches provides a "budget-friendly alternative".

Check for government support and grants

Parents on a low income may be able to get help with "some of the costs of sending your child to school", said Citizens Advice including meals, transport and uniform. Check with your local council, which you can find on Gov.uk.

Anti-poverty charity Turn2Us has details of grants that lower income households can apply for to get back-to-school support.