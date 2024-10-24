The fight against the 'poverty premium' on insurance

Lower-income households can be hardest hit when it comes to monthly premiums

Person writing on notepad by computer
The Financial Conduct Authority said paying car insurance on a monthly basis 'may not be providing fair value'
(Image credit: Tang Ming Tung / Getty Images)
By
published

The government, financial bodies and industry regulators are teaming up to address how and why low-income customers may be paying over the odds for insurance.

A taskforce has been established, including industry groups and consumer champions such as the Association of British Insurers (ABI), Citizens Advice and the consumer magazine Which?, to "tackle spiralling costs of car insurance", said a government press release.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Marc Shoffman, The Week UK

Marc Shoffman is an NCTJ-qualified award-winning freelance journalist, specialising in business, property and personal finance. He has a BA in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University and a master’s in financial journalism from City University, London. His career began at FT Business trade publication Financial Adviser, during the 2008 banking crash. In 2013, he moved to MailOnline’s personal finance section This is Money, where he covered topics ranging from mortgages and pensions to investments and even a bit of Bitcoin. Since going freelance in 2016, his work has appeared in MoneyWeek, The Times, The Mail on Sunday and on the i news site. 

Latest