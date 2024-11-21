What the chancellor's pension megafund plans mean for your money 

Rachel Reeves wants pension schemes to merge and back UK infrastructure – but is it putting your money at risk? 

Rachel Reeves
Rachel Reeves wants to create pension megafunds to back UK infrastructure
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has unveiled plans to create pension megafunds to back UK assets and infrastructure.

"For too long", said Reeves in her first Mansion House speech, pension capital has not been used to support British start-ups, scale-ups or to meet infrastructure needs.

Marc Shoffman, The Week UK

