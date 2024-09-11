Why you need a pension to avoid 'retirement regret'

Millions could face a shortfall in their golden years by failing to save for their retirement

pension saving jars
Individuals need £43,000 per year for a comfortable standard of living in retirement, which won't be covered by the state pension alone
(Image credit: Getty Images/Peter Cade)
By
published

Pensions may sound complicated but failing to put money into one could lead to "retirement regret".

Aiming to save half your age as a percentage of your salary in a pension can put you on "solid ground" for a "regret-less retirement", said Pension Awareness in a campaign running this week to promote the importance of saving for your golden years.

Marc Shoffman, The Week UK

Marc Shoffman is an NCTJ-qualified award-winning freelance journalist, specialising in business, property and personal finance. He has a BA in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University and a master’s in financial journalism from City University, London. His career began at FT Business trade publication Financial Adviser, during the 2008 banking crash. In 2013, he moved to MailOnline’s personal finance section This is Money, where he covered topics ranging from mortgages and pensions to investments and even a bit of Bitcoin. Since going freelance in 2016, his work has appeared in MoneyWeek, The Times, The Mail on Sunday and on the i news site. 

