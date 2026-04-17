The week’s best photos

A blanket of blue, a battle with a bull, and more

Stephen Kelly's avatar
By
published

Bluebells, also known as wild hyacinth, bloom in the Hallerbos Forest, near Helle, Belgium

Bluebells, also known as wild hyacinth, bloom in the Hallerbos Forest, near Helle, Belgium

(Image credit: Virginia Mayo / AP Photo)

A firefighter works to extinguish a blaze following a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine

A firefighter works to extinguish a blaze following a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine

(Image credit: Serhii Okunev / AFP / Getty Images)

A man inspects the voter rolls at a polling station during the presidential election in Lokossa, Benin

A man inspects the voter rolls at a polling station during the presidential election in Lokossa, Benin

(Image credit: Yanick Folly / AFP / Getty Images)

Matador Rafael Serna faces off against a bull during the April Fair at La Maestranza bullring in Seville, Spain

Matador Rafael Serna faces off against a bull during the April Fair at La Maestranza bullring in Seville, Spain

(Image credit:  Jose Manuel Vidal / EPA / Shutterstock)

Police officer graduates throw their hats in the air after taking oaths of service in Cologne, Germany

Police officer graduates throw their hats in the air after taking oaths of service in Cologne, Germany

(Image credit: Martin Meissner / AP Photo)

An elderly man kisses a pigeon sitting perched on his hand in St. Petersburg, Russia

An elderly man kisses a pigeon sitting perched on his hand in St. Petersburg, Russia

(Image credit: Dmitri Lovetsky / AP Photo)

Lightning flashes as a storm clouds pass over Lenexa, Kansas

Lightning flashes as a storm clouds pass over Lenexa, Kansas

(Image credit: Charlie Riedel / AP Photo)

Newly-elected prime minister P&amp;eacute;ter Magyar holds a press conference against a backdrop of flags in Budapest, Hungary

Newly-elected prime minister Péter Magyar holds a press conference against a backdrop of flags in Budapest, Hungary

(Image credit: Tibor Illyes / EPA / Shutterstock)

A woman walks past a portrait of Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, in Tehran, following the failure of US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan

A woman walks past a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, in Tehran, following the failure of US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan

(Image credit: Atta Kenare / AFP / Getty Images)

Hindu devotees carry burning torches in a procession as part of the Bisket Jatra festival to celebrate the Nepali New Year in Thimi, Nepal

Hindu devotees carry burning torches in a procession as part of the Bisket Jatra festival to celebrate the Nepali New Year in Thimi, Nepal

(Image credit: Prakash Mathema / AFP / Getty Images)

Memorial cards are seen during the annual &quot;March of the Living&quot; at Auschwitz II-Birkenau concentration camp, paying tribute to the millions of Jews murdered during World War II, in Brzezinka, Poland

Memorial cards are seen during the annual "March of the Living" at Auschwitz II-Birkenau concentration camp, paying tribute to the millions of Jews murdered during World War II, in Brzezinka, Poland

(Image credit: Kacper Pempel / Reuters)

A red fox pauses outside the Federal Chancellery building as journalists wait for the arrival of African Union Commission chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, in Berlin, Germany

A red fox pauses outside the Federal Chancellery building as journalists wait for the arrival of African Union Commission chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, in Berlin, Germany

(Image credit: Odd Andersen / AFP / Getty Images)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Stephen Kelly
Stephen Kelly

Stephen Kelly is a photo editor and illustrator for The Week Digital, creating original artwork to accompany articles and social media, as well as curating photography and cartoons. Before joining the team in 2023, Stephen managed the photographic archive for multimedia publisher Future, working on everything from picture editing and content licensing to directing photo shoots. He has also been a freelance illustrator, contributing editorial artwork to magazines and websites including T3, Rock Sound, Tom’s Guide, Property Week and Cycling Plus, while also writing about music for Total Guitar and MusicRadar. Stephen studied illustration at the University of Dundee and Ontario College of Art and Design, specialising in narrative art (he once self-published his own comic, it was weird), and loves to incorporate storytelling and humour into his work.