The week’s best photos

Once in a blue moon, walking the tightrope, and more

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A foam-covered man slides down a pink inflatable slide during the annual event celebrating beetroot soup in Vilnius, Lithuania

A foam-covered man slides down a pink inflatable slide during the annual event celebrating beetroot soup in Vilnius, Lithuania

(Image credit: Petras Malukas / AFP / Getty Images)

Blue Moon rises over the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, Greece

Blue Moon rises over the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, Greece

(Image credit: Xinhua / Shutterstock)

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