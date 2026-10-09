The week’s best photos

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A Somali fisherman dries salted shark meat on the beach in the Hamarweyne neighborhood of Mogadishu, Somalia

A Somali fisherman dries salted shark meat on the beach in the Hamarweyne neighborhood of Mogadishu, Somalia

(Image credit: Feisal Omar / Reuters)

Cyclist Giulio Ciccone reacts after photo-finish analysis confirms he crossed the finish line to place second in the Elite Men&#039;s Road Race of the UEC European Road Cycling Championships in Sencur, near Ljubljana, Slovenia

Cyclist Giulio Ciccone reacts after photo-finish analysis confirms he crossed the finish line to place second in the Elite Men's Road Race of the UEC European Road Cycling Championships in Sencur, near Ljubljana, Slovenia

(Image credit: Jure Makovec / AFP / Getty Images)

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Stephen Kelly
Stephen Kelly

Stephen Kelly is a photo editor and illustrator for The Week Digital, creating original artwork to accompany articles and social media, as well as curating photography and cartoons. Before joining the team in 2023, Stephen managed the photographic archive for multimedia publisher Future, working on everything from picture editing and content licensing to directing photo shoots. He has also been a freelance illustrator, contributing editorial artwork to magazines and websites including T3, Rock Sound, Tom’s Guide, Property Week and Cycling Plus, while also writing about music for Total Guitar and MusicRadar. Stephen studied illustration at the University of Dundee and Ontario College of Art and Design, specialising in narrative art (he once self-published his own comic, it was weird), and loves to incorporate storytelling and humour into his work.

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