The Week Unwrapped: Are pig-butchering scams taking over the world?
Plus, could discarded gadgets solve the copper shortage? And will employers hire more over-50s?
What are "pig-butchering" scams, and do they spell more trouble for cryptocurrency? Could those tangled cables in your drawer be the answer to the looming copper shortage? And should employers take a chance on older workers? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.
A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business.
It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.
-
