The Week Unwrapped: Is there such a thing as ‘ethical’ gold mining?

Plus, what does a new start-up tell us about the state of AI? And why are K-pop acts boycotting the Grammys?

Two gold miners watch as women miners work at an open-pit gold mine in Nyarugusu, Tanzania
An open-pit gold mine in Nyarugusu, Tanzania
(Image credit: Luis Tato / AFP / Getty Images)

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