The Week Unwrapped: Is there such a thing as ‘ethical’ gold mining?
Plus, what does a new start-up tell us about the state of AI? And why are K-pop acts boycotting the Grammys?
Is there such a thing as ‘ethical’ gold mining? What does a new start-up tell us about the state of AI? And why are K-pop acts boycotting the Grammys?
Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.
A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business. It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.
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QUOTE OF THE DAY‘What it actually means in the American context is you want to replace American workers with foreign workers and you want boys to play in girls’ sports.’
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Explore your latest briefing
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talking pointsAfter Pike disaster, is it time to rethink death penalty?
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QUOTE OF THE DAY‘What it actually means in the American context is you want to replace American workers with foreign workers and you want boys to play in girls’ sports.’
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the explainerJustice Dept. launches largest-ever effort to strip citizenship
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