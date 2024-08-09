The Week Unwrapped: The underwater internet threat

Plus, will Labour dare to replace the council tax? And how can we help ex-prisoners find a home?

Staff at Alcatel Submarine Networks check reels of fibre-optic cable at a site in Calais, northern France
(Image credit: Denis Charlet / AFP / Getty Images)

Could seaborne sabotage bring down the internet? Will Labour dare to replace the council tax? And how can we help ex-prisoners find a home? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

The Week Unwrapped Fake News
