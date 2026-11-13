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The Week Unwrapped: Why has Russia’s leading independent newspaper closed?

Plus, why are Home Office raids being carried out without warrants? And has reality TV hit a new low?

Dmitry Muratov, former editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta
Dmitry Muratov, former editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta
(Image credit: Yulia Morozova / Anadolu / Getty Images)

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