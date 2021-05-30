Subscribe & SaveSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Feature

5 cartoons about the COVID lab leak theory

Artists take on the once-ignored idea, officials' flip-flopping, and more

byJacob Lambert
May 28, 2021
Editorial Cartoon.

Joe Heller | Copyright 2021 Hellertoon.com

Editorial Cartoon.

Chip Bok | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Joel Pett | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Dana Summers | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.

Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

  • Political satire

Recommended

5 toons about the embarrassing MTG
Feature

5 toons about the embarrassing MTG

Most Popular

A new study suggests Trump's 2016 victory may have been a 'historical inevitability'
Donald Trump.
decades in the making

A new study suggests Trump's 2016 victory may have been a 'historical inevitability'

Republicans' deal with the Donald
Elephants.
Picture of Ryan CooperRyan Cooper

Republicans' deal with the Donald

Mitch McConnell reportedly made sinking the Jan. 6 commission 'a personal favor'
Mitch McConnell
Jan. 6 Commission

Mitch McConnell reportedly made sinking the Jan. 6 commission 'a personal favor'