5 scathing cartoons about Fox News' mixed vaccine messaging

Artists take on the risks of anti-vaccine rhetoric, its anchors' possible vaccination status, and more

byThe Week Staff
July 23, 2021
Political Cartoon.

Dave Whamond | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Pat Bagley | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Bruce Plante | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Chris Britt | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

  • Political satire

