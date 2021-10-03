Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

5 raucously funny cartoons about Biden's party trouble

Artists take on the infrastructure bill, Democrats' disarray, and more

byThe Week Staff
October 3, 2021
Political Cartoon.

Rick McKee | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Steve Sack | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Dave Whamond | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

  • Political satire

